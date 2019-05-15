Roland Martin: 65th Anniversary Of Board of Education

We are just two days away from the 65th anniversary of Brown versus Board of Education and Roland Martin says we’ve taken steps backwards. He talks to Kristen Clarke of the Lawyers Committee for Civil Rights Under Law. She says that if we didn’t know before it should be very apparent now that “elections have consequences.”

Trump has been appointing right wing largely white male judges to serve a life time. A number of these judges won’t answer weather or not they believe Brown V Board came to the right decision. Clarke says, “that speaks to the kind if judges he is appointing.”

These judges are all rather young so they’ll make the decisions on “life and death issues that impact every aspect of our lives” for the next “30, 40 or 50 years.”

In two years Trump has appointed 40 judges compared to the 56 that Obama appointed in 8 years. Clarke urges us to get out and vote barbecue “elections have consequences.”

HEAD BACK TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE

Also On Black America Web: