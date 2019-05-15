Peabo Bryson And Wife Visit First Responders Who Saved His Life

R&B singer Peabo Bryson recently suffered a heart attack. Thankfully, he’s now out of the hospital and expected to make a full recovery. But he hasn’t forgotten those who saved his life.

Bryson and his wife Tanya Boniface Bryson visited the first responders who saved his life, thanking them for their help.

“Here I am, thanks to you guys,” said the R&B legend as he gratefully addressed the first responders and supporting staff. “You don’t know that you’re going to survive anything like this, but when you do, the life that you had before is not the life that you have now. There is so much to be grateful for and I’ve learned to believe in the concept of second-hand grace.”

His wife, Tanya Boniface Bryson added, “From the minute it happened to the minute they found a pulse to the minute he got better, the whole thing has been flawless and I can’t thank everybody enough.”

Tanya also shared their appreciation of the doctors and nursing staff at WellStar Kennestone Hospital where Bryson was rushed on the night of his attack. “He wasn’t aware of all the nurses working around him, but I was the one liaising with them and talking to them, and they guided me through each phase of his recovery.”

In cosign to his wife’s effort and dedication to save his life, Mr. Bryson added, “She gets the ‘Xena Award.’ She is the warrior princess from now on!”

“When you think of the magnitude of what we do as first responders, I really am not sure that people wrap their minds around the difference that they make in people’s lives,” shared Cobb County Department Fire Chief Randy Crider. “There are very few occupations out there where you can lay your head on your pillow at night to say I gave a one year old son an opportunity to be raised by his mom and his dad.”

Bryson is currently continuing to rest and recover at his home.

