Herman Cain Believes ‘Fake News’ Has ‘Brainwashed’ Black Folks To Hate Trump [Video]

Former presidential candidate Herman Cain believes Black folks have been “brainwashed” by the media to hate the president.

Cain, Donald Trump’s former nominee to serve on the Federal Reserve Board, was asked by TMZ why more Black Americans hold less than favorable views of Trump despite his progress on criminal justice reform, for instance.

“They’re getting brainwashed according to the news that they watch,” Cain said. “It’s been statistically shown that certain stations, certain news outlets, they simply are not telling the entire truth. And in some cases, people are being brainwashed.”

Twitter user Aisha Na’Sha replied under the comments of the TMZ story with: “Definitely not true. My earliest memory of Donald Trump was him doing something disrespectful. So from jump my opinion on him has always been a little off. I don’t hate anyone.”

Cain says Trump should be acknowledged for the work he’s doing behind the scenes for the culture, like pushing forward criminal justice reform and lowering unemployment rates. He believes these accomplishments are overlooked due to “fake news.”

Meanwhile, as noted by The Hill, Trump announced Cain’s withdrawal from consideration to serve on the Federal Reserve’s board of governors in a tweet days after the pizza tycoon said on the Fox Business Network that he wouldn’t “run away from criticism” and that withdrawing was “not in [his] nature.”

“My friend Herman Cain, a truly wonderful man, has asked me not to nominate him for a seat on the Federal Reserve Board. I will respect his wishes. Herman is a great American who truly loves our Country!” Trump tweeted last month.

