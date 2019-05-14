Seriously Ignorant News: This Man’s Interesting Appetite Landed Him In Jail

05.14.19
This man’s interesting appetite landed him in jail! He was pulled over by an officer because of a sticker that he had on his truck window. The sticker reportedly said “I eat ass” and the officer deemed it to be inappropriate. But, the man refused to removing stating it’s within his first amendment rights. So, he was arrested and paid a 2500 bond. Damon says if the sticker is true he didn’t spend more than 15 minutes in jail.

