Michelle Obama Shoots Down Talk Of Running For President

Gayle King moderated former First Lady Michelle Obama’s sold-out “Becoming” book tourstop at the State Farm Arena in Atlanta on May 1.

In addition to the engaging conversation, attendees got to see new pictures and Obama family videos, some never before released to the public, 11alive.com reports. During the 90-minute “intimate conversation,” Obama discussed everything from her marriage with former President Barack Obama to the 2020 president in 2020.

“How close are you following the campaign, and have you picked a candidate for 2020,” King asked.

“No, Barack and I are not endorsing in the primary because we want to support whoever wins,” Obama replied. “Let me just say that everyone should be following this election-and every election-very closely. You have to be knowledgeable.”

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER:

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

Former First Lady Michelle Obama speaks with Morehouse and Spelman College students about struggles she faced while studying at Princeton. @FOX5Atlanta pic.twitter.com/4VwYMLuW8U — Marissa Mitchell (@MarissaMFOX5) May 11, 2019

King also asked if she would ever consider running for president, and the New York Times bestselling author shot down the suggestion.

“Here’s the thing: People have to want to be in politics,” she said. “It has to be their passion. It’s not just because y’all like them. Like Oprah, she’s nice, she’s got a great TV show, so she should be president. That’s not how it works. We did that.”

The comment sparked laughter among the audienc, as it seemed to be a jab at Trump’s journey from the hit NBC series “The Apprentice” to the White House. But Obama insisted the statement wasn’t “political shade.”

“Being president is hard and it’s dangerous because there are no easy answers to any of this stuff,” she explained. “It requires intelligence and it requires understanding history.”

She continued, “You’ve got to have the temperament and patience. As a mother what you do not understand, if you’re asking me to run, is the toll it takes on the people around the president. It is a heavy ask. My children are graceful, wonderful, and they are champions to have made it through eight years alive on the other end of this. I am grateful.”

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK . FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM

Prior to her sit-down with King, Obama also chatted with a select group of students at both Morehouse College and Spelman college in the Atlanta.

Today I joined students @SpelmanCollege, @CAU, and @Morehouse to talk about the importance of celebrating our stories. By embracing our whole truth, we don’t just understand ourselves better, we open ourselves to a better understanding of everyone else’s stories too. #IAmBecoming pic.twitter.com/2vhABDbeo5 — Michelle Obama (@MichelleObama) May 11, 2019

HEAD BACK TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE