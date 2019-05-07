Common Shares The Relationship Advice Michelle Obama Gave Him [VIDEO]

While visiting Stephen Colbert and The Late Show this week, rapper, actor and overall renaissance man Common shared that Michelle Obama is helping him find love.

MadameNoire.com:

During his conversation with Colbert, it was brought up that the last time Common was on the show, he visited when Obama was present to promote her book, Becoming.

“We both Chicagoans, we got this connection,” he said. “She’s a wonderful person.”

A wonderful person who gives sound advice. The 47-year-old said that during his last visit with her on the show, they actually sat on Colbert’s couch and talked love and relationships. She broke down to him the importance of tempering his expectations of the women he gives the time of day.

“We actually sat right here in this space and was talking relationships. She gives me great love advice, too. I mean, who else would you want love advice from but the great Michelle Obama?” he said. “But it’s really authentic and real and honest. A lot of the things she said to me is just like wisdom. ‘Cause sometimes I’m always looking for the perfect person. I need this perfect but I’m not perfect so what am I doing? But she was like, ‘Look, you’re going to have to compromise sometimes, right?’”

When Colbert asked if that meant she was telling Common to lower his standards, he said no. Instead, she believes he needs to make certain values the most important thing when it comes to what he’s looking for in a partner.

“She’s just saying, some of the stuff you want in a person, that’s not the real values,” he said. “Just look for the real core values and make sure the things on your list that you can mark those things on your list. Of course, she didn’t compromise with the great President Obama did she?”

So with that in mind, what is Common looking for in a woman? He broke it down for those who want to know.

“I love people who are caring, loving, just openhearted,” he said. “I like intelligent but fun people. I like people who treat other people well. And I like a woman who challenges me, who challenges me to grow. She helps me to grow and I help her to grow. We support each other and we can go out and do good in the world and have fun. Have a good glass of wine.”

Check out their chat about his love life (so you can shoot your shot) and Michelle Obama’s advice starting at the 00:50 mark.

HEAD BACK TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE

Common Shares The Relationship Advice Michelle Obama Gave Him [VIDEO] was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com