A 61-year-old grandmother who was shot in the chest and arm when someone opened fire on her Atlanta home said she forgives the gunman.
“I want the shooter(s) to know that I have forgiven him/them because only God knows who they are and it will be God whom they will be punished by,” Cynthia Cooper said in a text message to Channel 2 Action News.
She told Channel 2 she was asleep with her 2-year-old granddaughter in her arms when she was shot.
No one else in the home was injured.
“I am in complete shock because I try to love everybody no matter what their lifestyle or color,” she said in the text to the news station.
2 thoughts on “Grandmother Hit By Gunfire Has Message For Shooter [Video]”
This is us Peeps. We live in a hell hole of our making
oh god…
