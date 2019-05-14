Grandmother Hit By Gunfire Has Message For Shooter [Video]

A 61-year-old grandmother who was shot in the chest and arm when someone opened fire on her Atlanta home said she forgives the gunman.

“I want the shooter(s) to know that I have forgiven him/them because only God knows who they are and it will be God whom they will be punished by,” Cynthia Cooper said in a text message to Channel 2 Action News.

She told Channel 2 she was asleep with her 2-year-old granddaughter in her arms when she was shot.

No one else in the home was injured.

“I am in complete shock because I try to love everybody no matter what their lifestyle or color,” she said in the text to the news station.

