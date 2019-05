In honor of the Mother’s Day weekend, Oleebo reviewed a movie that moms will love. It’s called “Poms” and it stars Pam Grier. In the film, a group of older women form a cheer-leading squad at their retirement home. He says it’s just like the movie “Bring It On” but with “old women.” It’s a “very funny and uplifting movie” that Oleebo says your mom will love!

