Arsenio Hall Says Ben Simmons Has To Find A Jump Shot

We had a very eventful weekend, the NBA has two game sevens and both were great! And we got to celebrate our moms! Lucky for Arsenio Hall his mom loves sports, so they watched both of the games together.

The Raptors ended the Philadelphia 76ers season when they beat them by two points. Hall advises Ben Simmons to find a jump shot.

“If you can get Kendall Jenner you can get a jump shot,” he says. Maybe he should go spend a summer with Dale Curry and work on that.

Then the Trail Blazers ended the Denver Nugget’s season, meaning it’ll be Steph Curry Vs. Seth Curry in the next series!

Hall will be performing this Friday and Saturday in Miami and Sunday in Palm Beach.

