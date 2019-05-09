Jesse Williams Slams Ex-Wife’s Demand For $200k In Divorce Battle

Jesse Williams has responded to his estranged wife’s legal docs seeking an order for the television star to pay her $200,000 in her attorney fees as their upcoming divorce trial intensifies.

Aryn Drake-Lee filed paperwork asking a judge to order Williams to pay up, in addition to the $270,000 he’s already paid and $100,000 she is reportedly receiving monthly for spousal and child support.

According to court documents obtained by The Blast, Williams wants the judge to deny her motion as the court previously determined that he has paid more than enough toward his ex’s legal expenses.

The Blast reports:

The actor argues that Aryn is capable of contributing more toward her own fees, pointing out he pays her $100k a month in support alone. He accuses her of using her support to buy artwork and not pay her lawyers.

Williams wants the judge to deny her motion, saying “this is not a free ride” and is asking her to pay her own bills moving forward.

He also notes that during the trial, “Aryn will likely claim she is losing money on her businesses yet even assuming this true, Jesse should not be prejudiced as a result of Aryn’s poor investment choices.”

The trial is set to go down later this year.

Jesse and Aryn married in 2012 and split in 2017. They share two kids.

Williams currently pays her $100k a month in child and spousal support.

