Via Madamenoire:

Highly sought after bachelor Jesse Williams is officially off the market.

The actor revealed he is committed to former ‘Hit The Floor’ star, Taylour Paige.

“won,” he captioned the post.

Rumors have been swirling that the two were linked since they were caught together at Sundance Film Festival back in January. They were also captured holding hands at Jay-Z and Beyonce’s Oscar Party.

Williams has been linked with a couple of high profile women since his split with wife Aryn Drake-Lee. The father of two was allegedly dating sportscaster Taylor Rook at one point, and rumored to be paired with actress Minka Kelly.

The ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ actor is still fresh off the heels of an ugly divorce. Williams and Drake-Lee married in September of 2012 and welcomed two children together throughout their marriage, a daughter, Sadie Williams in 2013 and a son, Maceo Williams, whom they welcomed three years later in 2015. The couple officially filed for divorce in 2016.

His ex is now seeking $637,65 in retroactive child support for their kids and $251,602 in spousal support. In court documents, Drake-Lee demands so much support because she claims she left her job as a high-powered real estate agent to support Williams’ acting career. At the time, Drake-Lee tried to negotiate that no new woman in Williams life could meet the

The two currently share joint legal custody of their children, and physical custody pending Jesse’s busy acting schedule.

Jesse Williams & Taylour Page Confirm Relationship In Cute Post [PHOTO] was originally published on getuperica.com