50 Cent And La La Anthony Producing ‘Intercepted’ Series For Starz

Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson and his “Power” co-star La La Anthony are teaming for a new drama series at Starz titled “Intercepted.”

Anthony is attached to star and executive produce the project, which is based on Alexa Martin’s bestselling novel of the same name, Deadline reports. It’s the first of the three-book series “The Playbook,” which is inspired by Martin’s eight years as an NFL wife.

Here’s how Deadline breaks down the plot:

Described as a funny and fresh contemporary romance, Intercepted centers on Marlee Harper (Anthony), who is the perfect girlfriend. She’s sure had enough practice, dating her NFL-star boyfriend for the last 10 years. But when her relationship unexpectedly ends, she vows to never date an athlete again. Only one problem: Gavin Pope, the new star quarterback in town, has Marlee in his sights.

Season 6 coming soon, episode 603 is my directorial debut. You gotta check me out. #lecheminduroi #bransoncognac pic.twitter.com/DGcv67i3RC — 50cent (@50cent) May 1, 2019

La La can certainly pull from her real-life experience for this role, as she is married to NBA star Carmelo Anthony.

The new show falls under 50’s four-year development deal that he signed with Starz last year, rumored to be worth $150 million.

“When I sat down with [Starz CEO Chris Albrecht] and walked him through my plans for G-Unit Film & Television going forward, he let me know I was essentially requesting the biggest deal in premium cable history,” Jackson saidat the time. “We will continue our proven track record of breaking records and delivering unique content for audiences around the world. Get the strap.”

G-Unit also is developing the series “Black Mafia Family” and “Vanguard” for the premium cable network.

Meanwhile, Season Six of “Power” premieres later this year on the STARZ app (and On Demand).

“Power”: The Complete Fifth Season, arrives on Blu-ray and DVD May 14 from Lionsgate.

