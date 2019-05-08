Ms. Pat Is Bringing The Funny To Caroline’s On Broadway

05.08.19
The Avengers: Endgame is three whole hours long, and for people who get sleepy quickly that’s an issue. Ms. Pat is one of those people! She tried to watch it and fell asleep, she only woke up because her nipple was itching!

Guy often calls Ms. Pat one of the funniest people in comedy because she truly knows how to get a good laugh! Tonight she’ll be performing at Caroline’s on Broadway, if you’re in New York make sure you check her out. If you’re not in NYC, and even if you are, make sure you tune in to the TJMS tomorrow morning because she’ll be in the funny chair!

comedy , Ms. Pat , TJMS

