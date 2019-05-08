News
HomeNewsTop News

Maleah Davis Update: Search For Missing Houston Girl Suspended Indefinitely

Leave a comment

Texas Equusearch says its volunteers have halted all search efforts for Maleah Davis, the little girl who was reportedly kidnapped on Friday evening. Poor weather conditions have made search efforts difficult.

According to reports, many Houston-area roads flooded on Tuesday evening, and more rain is expected over the next several days.

On Tuesday, Sugar Land police stated that Maleah Davis’ stepfather’s initial story to investigators didn’t add up.

The 4-year-old hasn’t been seen since Friday. KHOU reports, her stepfather, Derion Vence, first told investigators that she was kidnapped by three Hispanic men after he stopped his car for what he thought was a flat tire.

Sugar Land police spokesman reportedly said Vence’s story has changed since he first talked to investigators, specifically how he got to the hospital.

Celebrating Celebrities From Texas
18 photos

HEAD BACK TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE

Derion Vence , Maleah Davis

Add Your Comment

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

&pubUrl=[PAGE_URL_ENCODED]&x=[WIDTH]&y=[HEIGHT]&vp_content=plembeddf3ixunshlvk&vp_template=3854" ]

Trending
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close