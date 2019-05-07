Maleah Davis’ Stepfather Now ‘Person Of Interest’ In Her Abduction [VIDEO]

Police now say that her stepfather, Darion Vence, is a ‘person of interest’ in the disappearance of Maleah Davis, the missing 4-year old from Sugarland, Texas. Vence initially told Houston police that Davis was abducted by 3 Mexican men, but his initial story didn’t seem credible.

Now according to click2houston.com, Vence has now changed that story has changed multiple times.

Vence told investigators that he and his 2-year-old son were abducted by men in a Chevrolet truck, when he stopped on a highway shoulder to check out car trouble on his way to pick up Maleah’s mother, Brittany Bowens, from George Bush International Airport.

He said after the abduction, he was knocked unconscious but they dropped him and his son off and kept Davis. Vence was treated at an area hospital for a flesh wound to his forehead and released. Bowens called a friend to pick her up when Vence didn’t show, so an Amber Alert wasn’t issued for Maleah until Sunday. Police note that gaps of time are unaccounted for, as Vence says he can’t remember everything.

Bowens has made pleas for her return, but Child Protective Services have confirmed that Maleah was the subject of an investigation after a head injury last year. Maleah and her two siblings, both under 6 years old, were removed from Bowens’ home but returned in February, Click2Houston.com reports. This was despite CPS assertions that both Bowens and Vence had been engaged in a pattern of child neglect and abuse. The family was being monitored via monthly visits but Maleah’s injury required constant care, reports say.

Maleah’s biological father, Craig Davis, says that he’s “heartbroken” and seeks prayer in the search for his missing daughter.

The search continues in the Sugarland, Texas area for both Maleah and the 2008 silver Nissan that her stepfather says the family was abducted from. Neither have yet been found despite an extensive search by police, volunteers and Texas Equusearch, a group that provides search and rescue in disappearances. Local weather has complicated the search as roads have been declared impassable in the area due to heavy rains and flooding.

PHOTO: Maleah Davis Family

