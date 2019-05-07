Texas Police Arrest Bartender Who Served Man Prior To Attack

Authorities say 32-year-old Spencer Hight in September 2017 already showed signs of intoxication at the Plano bar before leaving for the home of Meredith Hight and opening fire.

Spencer Hight was shot and killed by responding officers.

Glass had tried to persuade Hight not to drive and her attorney, Scott Palmer, said her arrest “is not in the interest of justice.”

