Authorities have discovered that Dallas pastor Eugene Keahey killed himself after starting a fire that claimed the lives of his wife and two of his daughters.

Keahey, who was a pastor at Mount Zion Church of Sand Brand, died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound according to the Dallas County Medical Examiner’s Office.

Keahey’s wife, Deanna, and daughter, Camryn, died the day of the fire at their Cedar Hill home on February 28. Another one of Keahey’s daughters, Darryn died from her injuries on April 1.

The cause of death for the three Keahey women have been ruled thermal burns/smoke inhalation/homicide.

After the deadly fire, police said they discovered evidence inside the home that raised suspicions in regards to a crime. Neighbors told police they heard shots fired during the fire.

Financial difficulties within the family were discovered during the course of the investigation as records from the Dallas County Appraisal District indicated that the family home was foreclosed on last year before being sold on January 11th.

Dallas-Area Pastor Kills Himself After Setting Fire That Killed Family was originally published on myhoustonmajic.com