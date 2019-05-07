DL Hughley Show
Hughley TV: Michael Ealy On Gentrification [Video]

Michael Ealy stars in the new movie The Intruder along side Megan Good. Though they’ve been in the same movie a few times, they hadn’t gotten a chance to shoot a scene together until now. DL points out that the film is timely because there are people who feel like they’re being forced out of their own homes and neighborhoods due to gentrification. Ealy has heard countless stories of men and women who have lived in the same neighborhood for decades being asked if they belong. Being questioned about your right to be in your own home is all to common right now.

