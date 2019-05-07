A Kentucky man has been charged with murder for fatally punching his 1-month-old son in the head after becoming angry over losing a video game, authorities said Sunday.
Anthony Trice, 26, was watching the baby Friday when he grew enraged over losing the game, threw his controller and hit the infant in the head, reports WAVE-TV.
Trice tried to comfort the baby, carrying him into the kitchen, but dropped him, Louisville station WAVE-TV reported. He reportedly gave his son a bottle before he noticed the infant was in distress and called 911.
The baby was initially listed in serious condition at a hospital, but died of his injuries two days later, the station reported.
Trice was facing charges of criminal abuse first degree of a child, but the charges were upgraded to murder after the child died.
His bond was reportedly raised to $1,000,000 cash after a court appearance on Monday.
3 thoughts on “Dad Charged With Murder After Killing Baby Over Losing Video Game”
Where was the one month old infant’s mother???????
Some folks–MEN seem to take those video games way too seriously.
This POS is a perfect example.
Save the taxpayers some $$$$—Pick up Trice and throw his ass across a room a few times until his ass is DEAD. Just like he did that poor innocent baby!!!!!!!!
Sending TRICE to prison is NOT enuff punishment!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
Parents ARE SUPPOSED to PROTECT their KIDS–NOT KILL THEM!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
What a sick animal!!!! So sad!
====
Nothing against men as some are more nurturing then women, however, I believe the overwhelming majority of mothers have an instinctual drive to protect their children; especially infants. I’ve had 4 myself and their father is a good man but doesn’t have the same instincts as a mother-that’s just nature. Moms-try to spend as much time with and around your child when they are small and helpless like this; someone who hasn’t carried, including the father may not have the same level of patience as you do.