BILOXI, Miss. (AP) — Police in Mississippi are looking for a gunman who approached a uniformed officer outside a Biloxi police station and shot him dead.
Authorities say the man walked up to the Biloxi officer in the station’s parking lot Sunday night, shot him multiple times and then ran off.
Firefighters rushed the officer to a hospital emergency room down the street, where he was pronounced dead.
Chief Leonard Papania of the Gulfport Police Department is leading the investigation, along with the Harrison County sheriff and prosecutors’ offices.
Authorities released images showing the suspect wearing navy blue shorts, a black T-shirt, a red beanie cap and dark high top sneakers with red caps.
The slain officer has not been publicly identified.
A law enforcement helicopter has been flying over Biloxi as officers search the area.
HEAD BACK TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE
3 thoughts on “Mississippi Manhunt For Killer Of Officer Outside Station”
Well, well well so the tables have turned huh? Maybe the shooter feared for his life, felt threatened, maybe the officer pulled his gun first. Maybe the officer was dealing drugs or taking drug money. Maybe the shooter was some innocent person the officer may have arrested, lied on, framed up or brutalized. Maybe this story is a coverup for what really happened because if the boy in blue hands are dirty they’ll never release that information to the public…On behalf of all unarmed murdered citizens who’ve gotten no justice I hope the shooter is never found.
Passing Through – yep. This organized gang deserves the disdain. Another gang member was gunned down in Mooresville NC this week. Since citizens don’t know if they can survive interaction with these devils – well this is what you get. No Respect!
So Sad…ᴍʏ ʟᴀsᴛ ᴍᴏɴᴛʜ ᴘᴀʏᴄʜᴇᴄᴋ ᴡᴀs ғᴏʀ 𝟷𝟷𝟶𝟶𝟶𝟶 ᴅᴏʟʟᴀʀs… ᴀʟʟ ɪ ᴅɪᴅ ᴡᴀs sɪᴍᴘʟᴇ ᴏɴʟɪɴᴇ ᴡᴏʀᴋ ғʀᴏᴍ ᴄᴏᴍғᴏʀᴛ ᴀᴛ ʜᴏᴍᴇ ғᴏʀ 𝟹-𝟺 ʜᴏᴜʀs/ᴅᴀʏ ᴛʜᴀᴛ ɪ ɢᴏᴛ ғʀᴏᴍ ᴛʜɪs ᴀɢᴇɴᴄʏ ɪ ᴅɪsᴄᴏᴠᴇʀᴇᴅ ᴏᴠᴇʀ ᴛʜᴇ ɪɴᴛᴇʀɴᴇᴛ ᴀɴᴅ ᴛʜᴇʏ ᴘᴀɪᴅ ᴍᴇ ғᴏʀ ɪᴛ 𝟻𝟻𝟶 ʙᴜᴄᴋs ᴇᴠᴇʀʏ ʜᴏᴜʀ… ᴛʀʏ ɪᴛ ʏᴏᴜʀsᴇʟғ . See More