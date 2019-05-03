Alex Thomas Is Feeling Sexy

05.03.19
Alex Thomas took a 3 hour bath got the soap all in his pores and his wife gave him some moisturizer to put on his face. So he’s relaxed and ready to start his weekend, and good thing because he’s busy performing all weekend at the Arlington Improv.

When he’s not on stage he’s on the golf course where he’s known as the “Ghetto Tiger woods” AKA “Ingle Woods.” He’s actually “pretty good,” which is a big deal because he says when he first started he, “couldn’t hit a ball 5 feet” but was ready for “the golf runway.”

Make sure you follow him on social media @funnymanalexthomas and if you’re in Dallas check him out at the Arlington Improv.

Alex Thomas , TJMS

