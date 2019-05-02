DL Hughley Show
HomeDL Hughley ShowDL Hughley Show Trending

RIP: Freddie Gray’s Best Friend Killed in West Baltimore

Leave a comment

Juan Grant has died following a West Baltimore shooting over the weekend.

Grant, a close family friend of Freddie Gray’s and activist following Gray’s death from injuries suffered in police custody in 2015, was driving back to his grandmother’s home on Westwood Avenue Saturday evening when his car collided with a dirt bike on the 1800 block of N. Payson St. He got out of the car and that’s when he was shot.

Grant was taken to the hospital where he later died from gunshot wounds to the head. His death came on the four-year anniversary of Gray’s funeral and the riot in Baltimore later that day.

A vigil for Grant is scheduled for 6 p.m. Wednesday at Payson Street and North Avenue, where he died. No one has been arrested in connection to his death yet.

You can read more about Juan Grant here: Baltimore Sun

 

RIP: Freddie Gray’s Best Friend Killed in West Baltimore was originally published on 92q.com

Add Your Comment

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Close