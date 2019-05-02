Regina King Inks Multi-Year Deal With Netflix

Oscar-winning actress Regina King is the latest A-lister to sign a first-look deal with Netflix.

According to reports, her production company, Royal Ties, will produce both series and films for the platform, while her sister, Reina King, will serve as head of production.

“I am beyond thrilled to join the Netflix family,” King said in a statement. “They are at the top of their game and as an artist I am so excited to come play in this wonderful sandbox they have created for storytellers.”

The details of deal have not been revealed, but Netflix’s chief content officer Ted Sarandos is just as thrilled about collaborating with Regina, Complex reports.

“Regina King is a multi-faceted talent both behind and in front of the camera,” he said. “She’s been a trailblazer for years, with boundless creativity and impeccable taste in projects, and we couldn’t be more thrilled that she will bring her formidable talents to Netflix.”

King previously collaborated with Netflix for the 2018 crime drama series “Seven Seconds.”

Her director credits include episodes of “This is Us” and “The Good Doctor,” and she will next be seen in Damon Lindeloff’s upcoming HBO series “Watchmen.”

She also won the Academy Award for best supporting actress for her performance in “If Beale Street Could Talk.”

In related news, Regina was among the many celebs who paid tribute to filmmaker John Singleton following his passing on Monday.

“Rest In Power, my friend. One of the greatest to ever do it. Thank you GOD for blessing us with this gift better known as John Singleton,” she wrote on Instagram. “Having trouble finding enough words to share just what you mean to me. Will always love you John! Your spirit will forever shine bright.”

Peep her post below:

