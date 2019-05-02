CLOSE
Little Known Black History Facts
HomeLittle Known Black History Facts

Little Known Black History Fact: Lembhard G. Howell

Leave a comment

Attorney Lembhard G. Howell has been a shining star in the Pacific Northwest, handling a number of important civil rights and personal injury cases that helped shift history. The Jamaica-born, New York-raised Howell was born May 2,1936.

Howell and his family moved to the United States in 1946, and he was raised in New York City. He attended Lafayette University for undergrad, and then obtained a law degree from New York University after a stint in the Navy. In the late ‘60s, Howell took a job as a law clerk for the Washington State Supreme Court and blossomed from that point on.]

In 1969, Howell took part in a lawsuit case that ended racial segregation of Washington state construction unions, giving skilled Black workers job opportunities and unionization benefits. In 1979, he helped in a Supreme Court case that upheld affirmative action for Seattle Firefighters. In 1986, he was also instrumental in the Supreme Court decision to uphold affirmative action policies nationwide.

Howell is the first Black person to serve on the board of governors for the Association of Trial Lawyers, and was the first Black person elected to the Board of Governors for the Washington State Bar Association.

HEAD BACK TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE

The Ten Most Interesting Little Known Black History Facts
10 photos

 

Black history facts , Black Lawyers , Little Known Black History Fact

Add Your Comment

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Trending
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close