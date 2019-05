Ladies why do we keep getting our hair braided when it causes so much pain?! They’re absolutely beautiful and so low maintenance but is it really worth all of the pain that we endure for over a week? Sybil and Kym discussed it and they’ve decided that it makes perfect sense! If you want to look good you have to endure the pain.

