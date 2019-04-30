Russell Wilson And Ciara Launch Production Company Focused On ’Inspiring And Aspiring’ Content

Russell Wilson and his Grammy-winning wife Ciara are set to expand their brand by launching a production company which will tell “inspiring and aspiring narratives and human interest stories” through film, television and digital content.

The Seattle Seahawks quarterback intends to show off his “innovative and creative” side via Why Not You Productions, telling The Hollywood Reporter that “When people look at me, I hope they don’t just see a football player,” he previously said.

So excited to make this announcement!.. #WhyNotYouProductions 🎥

A lot of great stuff coming! #WhyNotYou https://t.co/IqLhJ13E9m — Ciara (@ciara) April 30, 2019

“I hope they see a person who is innovative and creative, someone who builds something from nothing. We want to be able to impact lives. That’s what we want to do at the end of the day — even from the kids space. We just want to tell stories that connect with the world and to the emotions.”

Russell and Ciara released a joint statement about their new business venture: “While we work in different fields in our day-to-day, we are excited to come together to collaborate and create stories that we hope will touch people’s lives,” the power couple said. “We are both storytellers at heart and we want to be able to share stories that uplift people and inspire others to create positive change. That’s ultimately what we want this company to represent.”

Wilson and CiCi already run the Why Not You Foundation, which focuses on youth empowerment, and the “Level Up” singer heads her own entertainment company and record label, Beauty Marks Entertainment. Wilson, meanwhile, heads West2East Empire, a brand management, creative content and production company, THR reports.

“For us, we want to be able to create, create, create,” Wilson said. “For West2East, we always say, ‘A+ only.’ That’s our motto.”

HEAD BACK TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE