Jay Z Curates Prince ‘Originals’ Album Set For Release This Summer

The Prince estate is releasing a 15-track album with Warner Bros. featuring songs he wrote for other performers, and the announcement follows news that his memoir is set to drop later this year.

“Originals” will first stream on Tidal from June 7th – 20th before its physical release on June 21, just in time for what would have been the music legend’s 61st birthday. A special vinyl edition will also drop on July 19.

“In the spirit of sharing Prince’s music with his fans as he wanted, the album will be available to stream in Master quality via Tidal’s HiFi subscription tier,” a press release reads. “Members will be able to hear the recordings just as the Artist intended the tracks to sound.”

The selection of songs was selected by Troy Carter and JAY-Z, Complex reports. See the full track list below.

In related news, we previously announced that a Minnesota judge has denied a request by Prince’s heirs for more control over his estate.

Three years after the death of music icon at age 57, his massive estate, believed to be worth hundreds of millions, remains in limbo. Prince’s heirs claim administrators have spent $45 million on probate-related administrative expenses, including $10 million in legal fees. They also claim the estate still owes $31 million in unpaid taxes that continues to collect interest.

The siblings are trying to take more control over the estate so they filed a petition earlier this month to limit the power of Comerica Bank & Trust. But Judge Kevin Eide ruled this week that the heirs presented “little or no” evidence to back up their claims and until they come up with some “viable alternative” the arrangement with the back will stay in place, Billboard reports.

“Originals” Track List (via Rolling Stone):

1. “Sex Shooter” – Recorded by Prince in 1983, appears on Apollonia’s Apollonia 6 (1984)

2. “Jungle Love” – Recorded by Prince in 1983, appears on the Time’s Ice Cream Castle (1984)

3. “Manic Monday” – Recorded by Prince in 1984, appears on The Bangles’ Different Light (1985)

4. “Noon Rendezvous” – Recorded by Prince in 1984, appears on Sheila E.’s The Glamorous Life (1984)

5. “Make-Up” – Recorded by Prince in 1981, appears on Vanity 6’s Vanity 6 (1982)

6. “100 MPH” – Recorded by Prince in 1984, appears on Mazarati’s Mazarati (1986)

7. “You’re My Love” – Recorded by Prince in 1982, appears on Kenny Rogers’ They Don’t Make Them Like They Used To (1986)

8. “Holly Rock” – Recorded by Prince in 1985, appears on Sheila E.’s Krush Groove (OST) (1985)

9. “Baby, You’re a Trip” – Recorded by Prince in 1982, appears on Jill Jones’ Jill Jones (1987)

10. “The Glamorous Life” – Recorded by Prince in 1983, appears on Sheila E.’s The Glamorous Life (1984)

11. “Gigolos Get Lonely Too” – Recorded by Prince in 1982, appears on The Time’s What Time is It? (1982)

12. “Love… Thy Will Be Done” – Recorded by Prince in 1991, appears on Martika’s Martika’s Kitchen (1991)

13. “Dear Michaelangelo” – Recorded by Prince in 1985, appears on Sheila E.’s Romance 1600 (1985)

14. “Wouldn’t You Love to Love Me?” – Recorded by Prince in 1981, appears on Taja Sevelle’s Taja Sevelle (1987)

15. “Nothing Compares 2 U” – Recorded by Prince in 1984, appears on The Family’s The Family (1985)

