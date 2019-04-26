Inside Her Story: Foster Children Are A Forgotten Demographic

Over the Easter weekend Lifetime aired a movie about a young girl who grew up in the foster care system. Jacque Reid calls the movie “powerful.” But, what some people may not realize is that Regina Louise is a real person who lived the life that they saw on their televisions.

She goes Inside Her Story with Regina Louise, the woman who’s life is depicted in “I Am Somebody’s Child.”

Louise felt it was important to tell her story because Black children in “foster care are a forgotten about demographic.” In California specifically there are more kids in foster care than in general population, and she wants them to know that they are not alone. She said she used her book and movie to pull foster children “from the margin to the center” as to say “hello here we are.”

The reactions she has received from the movie are exactly what she hoped they would be.

