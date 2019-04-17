Blac Chyna Being Fitted For Lawsuit From Landlord For $48k In Unpaid Rent

Blac Chyna is back in the news and it has nothing to do with her and Rob Kardashian going at it or her showing off a new boy toy.

Nope, this time home girl is being accused by her now ex-landlord of bailing on her rent payments to the tune of $48,000 and is being sued.

The landlord she is said to owe, Michael Kremerman, is suing Blac Chyna for a breach of lease. According to court documents obtained The Blast, Kremmerman claims that in 2017, Chyna signed a one-year lease for a 6-bedroom, 5-bathroom, $4.5 million Studio City home from Kremerman at $16,000 a month.

At the time, things must’ve been going really good for Blac Chyna because extended the lease until March 31, 2019, he said.

We can only assume the money got funny and Chyna was no longer interested in staying in the house and booked up. Yep. something changed and Tyga and Rob K’s baby mama moved out of the home in November 2018 and stopped paying, despite the lease running through March.

The bottom line is that Kremerman says he is out of pocket to the tune of $30,546 in unpaid rent, plus $18,006.06 in damages, for a grand total of $48,552.06.

Blac Chyna is being sued for the entire balance, plus attorney fees.

