Tattooed Woman From Ohio Arrested Three Times in Six Months

Alyssa Zebrasky

Source: Montgomery County Jail / Montgomery County Jail

According to the Montgomery County Jail records 27-year-old Alyssa Zebrasky of Canfield, Ohio was booked in the Montgomery County Jail on a charge out of Mahoning County on April 23, 2019.

This was the third arrested for Zebrasky in six months.  Zebrasky was also arrested in December of 2018 after police found drugs on her during an arrest for shoplifting at Walmart in Mahoning County.  Before this, Zebrasky was also arrested in November of 2018 for obstructing official business after a police chase.

She appears to be trying to emulate the makeup of those who participate in the Mexican Day of the Dead celebrations, but we aren’t sure why one would want to make that permanent.

Tattooed Woman From Ohio Arrested Three Times in Six Months was originally published on mycolumbusmagic.com

