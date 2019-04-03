Tracy Morgan Reacts To The Jussie Smollett Situation With Jokes [Watch]

We guess Tracy Morgan figured since Chris Rock opened the door on jokes about Jussie Smollett at the Image Awards, he might as well walk on through with his.

Monday night on “The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon,” Morgan lit into the “Empire” star about his story that a lot folks find questionable regarding his alleged racist attack.

Tracy cracked Fallon and the audience up, saying he knew it was BS all along because “racist people don’t be jumping nobody in a polar vortex.”

As he put it, there’s no need to freeze your ass off when you can be racist in the spring!!!

He’s also got beef with Smollett’s Subway sandwich … watch (above) for his punchline.

As we mentioned up top, the Jussie jokes started Saturday night at the NAACP Image Awards, where Rock unloaded with the simple line …

“What a waste of light skin!!! You know what I could do with that light skin? I’d be f**king running Hollywood!”

Smollett walked on the 16 felony counts, but it’s obvious comedians ain’t gonna be as kind as Cook County State’s Attorney Kim Foxx.

Now, in addition to folks thinking he’s a liar (and worse), now Jussie’s got to put up jokes. Something tells us he better learn to laugh at ’em ’cause they’re not gonna stop anytime soon.

