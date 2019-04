Ladies, if you wear wigs and weaves then you understand the intense itch that they can come with. To ease the itch we tend to pat our heads since we can’t just scratch. Black women understand the pat, but other people don’t. One time at the grocery store Kym had to explain to the other customers that their cashier was just scratching her head and not having a medical emergency.

