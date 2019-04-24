Roland Martin On The Importance Of Black Women In The 2020 Election

| 04.24.19
The 2020 Presidential election is closer than we think it is. Roland Martin talks to two ladies who are bringing a new conversation to the forefront. LaTosha Brown and Leah Daughtry are bringing a Women of Color Presidential Forum to Texas Southern University.

Senator Cory Booker, Former Secretary Julián Castro, Representative Tulsi Gabbard, Senator Kamala Harris, Senator Amy Klobuchar, Former Representative Beto O’rourke, Senator Bernie Sanders, And Senator Elizabeth Warren will be in attendance.

Daughtry says the event “completely focuses on questions from women of color.” She calls the conversation “long overdue” being that women of color are “20 million strong” and their “votes matter.”

Brown believes that, “women of color are going to be absolutely key in this next election. ” The event is completely sold out but will be live streamed. Visit SheThePeople.org for more information.

