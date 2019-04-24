Hughley TV: Morris Chestnut Is Not A Fan Of This Famous Actor [VIDEO]

DL Hughley Show
In his nearly 30 year career, Morris Chestnut has worked with a ton of actors. Some of which have left a good taste in his mouth and others… not so much.  Chestnut revealed on the D.L .Hughley nightly TV show that Steven Seagal is one of those actors.

Watch the video above to hear exactly why he wasn’t a fan of working with Seagal and hear about his relationship with John Singleton.

The D.L. Hughley Show airs weeknights on TV One at 11/10c.

