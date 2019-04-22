CLOSE
Diagnosis To Blessing: Friends Find Out They Are Brothers After Cancer

Cancer is almost always a devastating diagnosis, especially at a young age. But for 37-year-old Walter Gordy, the diagnosis came with a blessing. As reported by People.com, Gordy’s lymphoma diagnosis led him to his half-brother. Surprisingly, he already knew him. His friend of 12 years, Mark Tolson, 37, was, like Gordy, raised by a single mother who had him via artificial insemination.

After beating cancer, Gordy registered with the site 23andme.com and found out that Tolson had already registered and was listed as his closest relative match. To make things even crazier, their mothers knew each other from church but had no idea they’d used the same sperm donor.

People.com reports:

Tolson broke the news to Gordy on a phone call. Gordy said he couldn’t believe what he was hearing at first. Now, he said, he views the discovery as the ultimate blessing.

“The cancer was the best thing that ever to me because I was able to find a blessing on the end,” Gordy said. “I feel like anybody that has cancer you can look up and see something better in the end.”

The brothers shared their story with The Today Show, below:

 

PHOTO: Facebook

