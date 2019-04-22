SANTA ANA, Calif. (AP) — California police say a teenage victim of sexual assault was lured through a dating app.
KABC-TV reports that Santa Ana police arrested 59-year-old Michael Komoto April 18 on a charge of engaging in sex acts with a minor.
Police say Komoto told a 15-year-old boy he was 39 years old during communication on the Grindr app and promised a shopping spree in exchange for “making out.”
Police say Komoto picked up the boy April 14 and sexually assaulted him at a storefront that doubles as Komoto’s business and home in the city about 33 miles (53 kilometers) south of Los Angeles.
Authorities say the pair then went to a shopping center, where the boy became scared and called a friend to pick him up before going to police.
One thought on “California Police Say Teen Lured To Assault With Dating App”
When the child is 15, what difference does it make if he is 59 or 39? Men love the comfort of little boys. Abomination. Now the weird part is the boy voluntarily went on a “shopping spree” knowing that the freak was 39 and wanted to make out. The child made a decision based on what? Hopefully the parents get him some help. That was not only stupid, but dangerous.