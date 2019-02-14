6 Women Accuse A.J. Calloway Of Sexual Assault

On Saturday, Extra host A.J. Calloway was suspended by Warner Bros. Television after a number of accusations of sexual misconduct.

Now, his accusers have spoken out in a new piece in The Hollywood Reporter (THR). As of Wednesday, six women have come forward with allegations of sexual misconduct and assault against Calloway.

Last year, writer and domestic-violence awareness activist Sil Lai Abrams told THR that Calloway groped her, exposed himself to her, tried to force her head onto his lap, and later masturbated in front of her in his car in 2006.

After Abrams told her story, the publication spoke to five more women who allege that Calloway also assaulted them.

One of the women, Jeannie Delgado, who works in the aviation industry, told THR that she met Calloway on a flight from Newark to Los Angeles in 2008, and the two became friendly. He invited her to his house in New Jersey for a Christmas party that year, and again for another gathering in 2009, which is when she says that he offered to let her stay overnight in a guest room and proceeded to rape her.

“When I tried to get up, he pulled me back down and bear-hugged me,” she told THR. “That was for hours. I lay there crying the whole time. When the sun came up, he raped me again.”

According to THR Delgado was motivated to publicly share her story after reading Abrams’.

Another woman, who goes only by Daisy, told THR that she met Calloway in 2003 at an L.A. club when she was 19, and that he took her home and assaulted her.

“He’d be in me, and I was able to get him out of me, off of me, but he was too strong,” she said. “He kept yelling, ‘You don’t want me!’ At a certain point I gave up. That’s the part that haunts me the most. I was just crying.”

A woman who goes by Nancy told the publication that she met Calloway at a restaurant she was working at in 2003, and recognized him from TV. After he asked her out a few times, according to her account, she agreed to get together.

According to her, Calloway cut the date short and offered to drive her home, but once in the car, she realized he was heading in the wrong direction. She said that he took her to his home, pushed her on a bed and sexually assaulted her.

THR also spoke to two woman who wished to remain anonymous. One of the women made a claim in California against Calloway, and shared evidence with THR that she sought a medical exam in connection with an alleged sexual assault several years ago after what she says was an encounter with Calloway.

THR reported that the women interviewed for the story all said that Calloway used no protection during their alleged assaults.

Calloway, via his attorney, denied all assault allegations to THR.

His lawyer, Lisa E. Davis, said in a statement:

These allegations are completely false. Mr. Calloway has never sexually assaulted anyone and is devastated that he is being falsely accused of such terrible conduct. Throughout his career, Mr. Calloway has been a tireless advocate for community empowerment and equality and justice for all people regardless of gender, race, sexual orientation or gender expression.

