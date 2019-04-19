‘Amazing Grace’ Is In Theaters Now After Being Shot 40 Years Ago

| 04.19.19
“Amazing Grace” is a documentary about the live recording of Aretha Franklin’s 1972 Album Amazing Grace. It’s actual footage of the Queen of Soul and was shot in 1972, it has been in the vault for 40 years.

Tirrell Whittley, producer of the film says it took so long because the original director  didn’t use a “clapper” (the thing they open and close to mark the beginning of takes) when shooting it. Because of this they had a hard time syncing audio and video from the multi camera shoot. But in 2007 the footage was reexamined and Whittley says putting it all together was a “labor of love for all of us involved.”

Sabrina Owens is Franklin’s niece, says the Queen saw the film before she passed away and “loved the film’s content.” Owens calls the film a musical, religious, and cultural experience.

It’s in theaters now!

