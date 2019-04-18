Residents Say Massive Brawl At Atlanta Apartment Complex ‘Is Normal’ [Video]

After video of a massive brawl at an Atlanta complex was posted on Instagram Friday, residents of the apartments are speaking out about how the violence is part of daily life in the southeast community.

“A lot of people out here, they’ve been out here for 20 years, so that is what they live for, this is all they know” said Jasmine, a mother who lives at the Forest Cove Apartments. “So, that is normal. They wake up ready for a fight. Ready for their kids to get into an argument, so there can be a fight.”

via 11 Alive:

The video showed dozens of adults and children throwing punches in the outside courtyard at the complex. One woman is seen hitting another woman with what appears to be a baseball bat. At one point in the video, a man jumps on the back of a woman’s feet while she’s down on the ground. Several children appeared to be caught up in the fight as well.

Atlanta Police called the video “disturbing” and “unacceptable” in a statement that also noted that the endless problems at the Forest Cove Apartments are “compounded by a lack of cooperation by witnesses when officers arrived on scene.”

Atlanta Police have reportedly responded to the apartments more than 130 times since last June – for reports of shootings, stabbings, rape, burglary and numerous crimes involving children getting caught up in the crossfire of gun battles.

“It’s heartbreaking to see the Instagram post. I’ve had complaints from that neighborhood and the residents who live there, about these apartments, for many years,” said Atlanta city council member Carla Smith, by email.

“These are privately-owned, HUD-funded apartments currently between management companies,” Smith said. “New owners had notified us that they were closing in December 2018. We have yet to see that happen.”

Atlanta Police Sgt. John Chafee said in a statement: “We are well aware of the issues at the Forest Cove apartment complex. This location has been a challenge to us for a number of years and we remain committed to facing the challenges presented here,” he said. “This location is frequently patrolled by the zone officers and we routinely assign our discretionary units to patrol the complex and surrounding areas. We remain in contact with the property managers and their security officers to ensure we are on the same page and we are working together to address the concerns here.

“Our Code Enforcement unit has also been instrumental in addressing issues and working to improve the quality of life here,” Chafee continued. “In 2018, Code Enforcement issued nearly 200 citations regarding violations found. The crime issues seen here are unacceptable, and we will continue our efforts to address these incidents and apprehend those responsible.”

Smith concluded her email by expressing her hope that “new owners purchase this property and bring comprehensive, positive change to the community.”

