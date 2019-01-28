Protests Erupt Outside Atlanta Nightclub Where Alleged Sexual Assault Was Streamed On Facebook Live

Demonstrators gathered outside Opera Atlanta for a second day of protests on Wednesday after a Facebook Live video went viral which reportedly shows a woman being sexually assaulted on the club’s dance floor.

Police began investigating after receiving calls early Sunday morning about the assault broadcasting live on the social media site. Both the male suspect and the alleged victim,Jasmine Eiland, in the video have been identified and contacted by police.

Alleged Rape Of Atlanta Woman Caught On Facebook Live Video https://t.co/9zTBrfKbIq pic.twitter.com/E1FXiErrxb — theJasmineBRAND.com (@thejasminebrand) January 22, 2019

Although the original video has been taken down, it was shared hundreds of times and several versions of it still exist, showing a young woman dancing with a man before the alleged assault, WXIA-TV reported. She can be heard saying “somebody help me” and crying during the live stream.

Opera Atlanta released a statement saying they are cooperating with Atlanta police.

“We will continue to aid and support their investigation in any way we can,” the statement read.

The woman is reportedly no longer in Georgia but is cooperating with the investigation.

Yahoo reports that she has hired high-profile attorney Chris Stewart, who recently represented a woman who won a $1 billion verdict against a security company after an apartment complex guard was convicted of raping her when she was 14, via the Atlanta Journal Constitution.

“How is somebody sexually assaulted in a club right in front of anyone? Security will kick you out if you’re too drunk,” Stewart told the newspaper on Wednesday. “How did security not walk up to her and not check on her?”

