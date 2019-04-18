Gabrielle Union Says ‘It Feels Normal’ For 11-Year-Old Stepson To Come Out As Gay

Dwyane Wade’s 11-year-old son Zion had the support of his family, including step-mom Gabrielle Union, when the came out at the Miami Beach Gay Pride celebration a few weeks ago.

Following the backlash across social media over a child rocking with the LGBT community, Union spoke to Us Weekly about why she and her “entire household” supported Zion at Pride Parade.

“It feels normal,” she told the publication at the Black Design Collective Honors Costume Designer Ruth E. Carter event on April 13. “My mom took me to my first pride at eight years old. We moved to San Francisco, and it’s kind of part of being a global citizen.”

She added: “People talk a lot about diversity and inclusion, but they don’t actually mean it. In our household, we mean that, and that’s why the entire household went to pride.”

On April 7, Union accompanied her stepson at the Miami Beach Pride Festival, taking along her 5-month-old daughter, Kaavia, and Zion’s 17-year-old brother, Zaire.

Wade wasn’t with them due to work commitments but he supported his son with a post on his Instagram Story.

“Zion had his [own] cheering section today,” the NBA star captioned a photo of Zion and his family members. “Wish I was there to see you smile kid! … It’s a family thing.”

Following the parade, Union and the kiddies hit up a drag queen show.

Gabby and D. Wade welcomed their first child together in November via surrogate.

“We are sleepless and delirious but so excited to share that our miracle baby arrived last night via surrogate and 11/7 will forever be etched in our hearts as the most loveliest of all the lovely days,” the actress wrote on Instagram at the time. “Welcome to the party sweet girl!”

