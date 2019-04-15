Dr. Ian’s ‘Clean & Lean’ Diet Plan Will Help You Reach Your Goals

04.15.19
Have you been struggling to lose stubborn belly fat? Or fat anywhere else? Well, lucky for you Dr. Ian Smith is back with a brand new book and diet plan that’ll help you blast that fat.

The new book/plan is called “Clean & Lean” and it combines clean eating and intermittent fasting. Both methods have been proven successful and combining them send results “through the roof.” Clean eating is eliminating processed foods from your diet and intermittent fasting is a “period of eating and period of fasting.”

Dr. Smith says “the beauty of this plan is that it’s flexible,” “tasty,” and “realistic.”

Find out more by checking out his social media @DoctorIanSmith or downloading his app, Doctor Ian’s World.

