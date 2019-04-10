Nipsey Hussle’s Mother Shares Powerful Message For Those Mourning His Death [Video]

Nipsey Hussle’s mom shared some words of encouragement in a new video for those who continue to mourn her son’s death.

As the slain rapper’s family prepares for his public memorial service, Angelique Smith shared a heartwarming message in which she said that after her son, born Ermias Joseph Asghedom, “was more beautiful in death than he was in life.” She explained that after Nipsey passed away, he looked peaceful… like an angel.

Angelique also claims she has remained strong in wake of the tragedy, and would like his fans to do the same, Complex noted. She told mourners, “When you live life and you have god on your side, when God dwells inside of you, you have no fear. Everything is in perfect order. Everything is in the divine perfect order of our creator. And we have perfect peace. I have perfect peace.”

Watch the clip below.

In a video shared on Jai Yew’s Facebook page, Smith said: “I have perfect peace, and I have strength, and I want to lift you upPlease do not stay down, do not stay stuck, do not mourn. Because Nipsey is great […] and now he’s even greater because he has no bounds and limits. His energy is everywhere. He’s there with you now and he’s here with me now. And pleased be encouraged.”

Smith went on to explain why we should not fear death: “When you walk this earth and you do good deeds for people, and you are loving and kind, those are the things that will show on your face. You will look more beautiful. Ermias looked healthy, he looked cleaned, he had a glow, he was radiant. And he was so perfect he had a sweet aroma […] he even smelled good.”

She continued: “Death is just the beginning of a wonderful world. And I tell myself, Ermias liked thrilling things. And now my son knows the mystery—the secret, rather, to the mystery of life.”

Nipsey was fatally shot March 31 outside his clothing store in South Los Angeles. The gunman, Eric Holder, has pleaded not guilty to one count of murder, two counts of attempted murder, and one count of firearm possession by a felon. He faces life in prison if convicted on all charges.

A public memorial for Nipsey will be held on Thursday (April 11) at the Staples Center. The event is free to ticket holders and California residents only. The complimentary tickets for the service sold out in minutes after going live on Tuesday morning. eBay is shutting down scalpers who are attempting to sell the tickets online for big bucks.

In related news, the intersection of Crenshaw Boulevard and West Slauson Avenue will be named Ermias “Nipsey Hussle” Asghedom Square, in honor of the Grammy-nominated artist, per Los Angeles Times.

Watch his mother’s full message to her son’s fans via the clip below:

