Kem presented the Tom Joyner Foundation with a $5,000 check. And this is not the first time. Kem has been on the ship lots of times and every time he writes a check to support the Tom Joyner Foundation. Tom is so grateful to Kem and his generosity and heart to help students stay in school at HBCU’s.

