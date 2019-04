Tom Joyner says his “goal is to knock out 3,000 people and go 3,000-0” this week. He’s been walking around the ship trying to make sure everyone is good and drunk! There was a lady yesterday who didn’t want to drink but the Fly Jock was able to get her in the party spirit so he’s 1-0 right now. Only 2,999 left! This week his answer to everything is you need “another shot!”

HEAD BACK TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE

Also On Black America Web: