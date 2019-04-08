CLOSE
Entertainment
HomeEntertainmentEntertainment News

Solange Is No Longer Performing At Coachella

Leave a comment

NEW YORK (AP) — Solange is no longer performing at Coachella.

The festival’s official Twitter account posted the news Sunday, writing: “Due to major production delays, Solange will unfortunately no longer be performing at this year’s festival.”

The announcement comes a week before the two-weekend festival in Southern California is set to begin. Performers at the popular event, from April 12 to April 14 and from April 19 to April 21, include Ariana Grande, Childish Gambino, Tame Impala and Janelle Monae.

Last year, Solange’s big sister Beyonce headlined Coachella, giving a historic performance.

Other performers this year include 1975, DJ Snake, Diplo and Weezer.

Solange Just Brought Back BlackPlanet & Black Twitter Is Scrambling To Find Their Logins
17 photos

HEAD BACK TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE

Coachella , solange

Add Your Comment

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Trending
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close