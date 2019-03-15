Janelle Monae To Introduce Janet Jackson At The Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame Ceremony

Via Madamenoire:

Janelle Monae, a music maven in her own right will do the honor of introducing Janet Jackson at the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, one of this year’s honorees and one of the most influential pop artists of all time.

Jackson will be honored along with music titans The Cure, Def Leppard, Stevie Nicks, Roxy Music, Radiohead and the Zombies.

The ceremony is scheduled to take place at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn on March 29 and will feature performances from Def Leppard, Stevie Nicks, the Zombies and Roxy Music, according to Rolling Stone. Many of the performers and details have been sealed tight.

Along with Monae, presenters include include Harry Styles for Stevie Nicks, Brian May of Queen for Def Leppard, Nine Inch Nails’ Trent Reznor for the Cure, David Byrne for Radiohead, Susanna Hoffs of the Bangles for the Zombies and John Taylor and Simon Le Bon for Roxy Music, Variety reports.

“Janet Jackson has built a career so groundbreaking that she’s immediately identifiable on a first-name basis. She explored social issues, themes of empowerment and self-confidence, and influenced generations with her stylized music videos with innovative choreography,” said a statement issued by the Rock Hall.

Fans of Jackson were giddy after the Rock Hall announced Jackson was one of this year’s honors in December. Much deserved after all of the moments in music that she’s given us. Will you be tuning in?

