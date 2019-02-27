Just when you thought Solange couldn’t get any Blacker, she went and found her BlackPlanet login. Solange announced a BlackPlanet takeover on Instagram and Twitter, sending social media into a frenzy and everyone hitting that “lost password” button.

Solange is single-handedly reviving the OG social network that originally launched in 1999. Radio One (our parent company) acquired BP in 2008. According to people in Solange’s camp the Grammy-winning artist and fashion icon is in love with the nostalgia of BlackPlanet and wanted to collaborate last year, but it didn’t work out.

“I was gonna release the Beatles cover on Valentine’s Day on Black Planet but couldn’t figure out how to work Black Planet in 2018,” she tweeted (then deleted).

She nevertheless persisted and now people are flocking back to the site in hopes to find her album. While there’s been no mention of an album, you can find her newly announced tour dates and never-before-seen photos and moving images of Solo.

The custom page was created by Lula Dualeh, who said the project took a year to come into fruition.

Remember that project I told you I was working to bring to fruition for over a year, well this is it! Check out @solangeknowles’ custom page on live on @blackplanet right now. https://t.co/YDW54AzbNr — Lula Dualeh (@iRunWithLula) February 26, 2019

BlackPlanet is a safe space for the Black community, whether you want to stream music, keep up on the latest news, rebuild that old profile or find your new mate.

Log on, here.

Solange Just Brought Back BlackPlanet & Black Twitter Is Scrambling To Find Their Logins was originally published on hellobeautiful.com