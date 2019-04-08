4 Adults, 2 Kids Shot And Wounded At Chicago Baby Shower

CHICAGO (AP) — Two men who opened fire on a crowd of people gathered for a baby shower, wounding six people, including two children, may have acted in retaliation for an earlier gang conflict, police said Sunday.
Authorities have only “shards of information” about what happened at the family gathering in Chicago because witnesses are not cooperating, a police spokesman said, but investigators hope the serious nature of the children’s injuries will prompt someone to talk.
“This is a very tragic incident. You have two young children, an 8-year-old and a 10-year-old, clinging to life,” Chicago police spokesman Anthony Guglielmi said.
At least a dozen people were gathered outside a home decorated with balloons for the baby shower when two armed men approached on foot and began shooting about 6:30 p.m. Saturday, Guglielmi said.
The gunmen fired multiple rounds and ran away down an alley, he said.
An 8-year-old boy was shot in the chest and back, and a 10-year-old girl was shot in the leg. Both children were in critical but stable condition. Their names were not released.
Also shot were four other people — three men ranging in age from 23 to 48 and a 29-year-old woman. The woman was hospitalized in critical condition, and the two younger men were in stable condition.
The condition of the oldest man was unknown, and Guglielmi said it was unclear whether the woman who was hurt may have been the person who was pregnant.
People rushed inside the house when the shooting began. Children who had been playing in the yard reportedly started piling atop one another as they tried to get through the door.
“We were trying to pick the kids up, get the kids out of the way . they were going to get crushed,” Richard Nix, whose grandson was having the shower, told The Chicago Tribune. “It wasn’t nothing but kids in front of the house, sitting on the porch. They was just playing, and the shooting went off.”
The shooting occurred in the West Englewood neighborhood of Chicago’s South Side, and investigators had indications it was in retaliation for a previous incident, the spokesman said.
“It’s part of a larger conflict that’s going on in that area,” Guglielmi said.
Another shooting occurred Sunday morning about three blocks from the home where the gunfire erupted, he said, but it was unclear whether there was any connection.
Authorities have struggled to contain violence in Chicago, the nation’s third-largest city. Police said 561 homicides were committed in the city last year, a total that exceeded the number of killings in New York and Los Angeles combined.
WOW! Chicago Police Chief and Mayor, where is the outrage from the law enforcement community and Mayor? Too much time on JS and not enough on protecting the citizens of Chicago. OK, let’s hear about tracking the perpetrators through cameras and monitors and “good police work.” Perhaps if the Chief and Mayor and White Police Organization were less concerned about JS, just maybe, this event would not have occurred.
Hahahahhahaha! How do you protect people from themselves??? How do you stop people who are hellbent on killing each other and destroying eir communties? You sound like a baby. Put the blame where it belongs-on the people who COMMIT these horrific,EVERYDAY, genocide of OUR OWN PEOPLE and get off the victim soapbox. This outrageous crap continues on a daily basis due to the total lack of responsibility and the asinine belief that someone else is responsible for saving us from ourselves. As a people, we should be furious and fed up. BUT, hey, who cares, right? Just more black on black crimes. We are a people of too many blind fools who will stay on a downward spiral until WE CHANGE THE COURSE!