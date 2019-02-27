Porsha Williams Has Baby Shower With ‘RHOA’ Stars

In case you’ve been hiding under a reality TV rock, RHOA star Porsha Williams is pregnant with her first baby with fiancè Dennis McKinley. A few days ago, Porsha who has been showing off her bump on social media, had a fabulously all-white baby shower with a few of her reality TV homies. NeNe and Kandi were among the missing but it didn’t seem to put a damper on the celebration.

But could there be a spinoff in the works?

Nothing is sure in the RHOA world, except that the housewives will be dressed to the nines for any event where photos are taken. Here are some of the highlights:

Porsha posing on #BabyShowerDay

Porsha and her baby daddy:

Porsha’s fabulous pregnant pics:

RHOA stars at the All-White Baby Shower:

Do you think Porsha and Dennis will get their own baby spin-off?

PHOTO: Courtesy

